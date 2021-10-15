Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $242.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

