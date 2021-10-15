Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $100,260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $272.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.75 and a 1 year high of $288.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $1,242,103.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,501 shares of company stock worth $62,847,368. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

