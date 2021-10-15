Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 742 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

NYSE SAP opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average of $141.35. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $157.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

