Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 82 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $329.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.75 and its 200 day moving average is $327.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.05.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

