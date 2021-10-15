Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,512.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 435,548 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 19.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

