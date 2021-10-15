JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €70.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.29 ($96.81).

HEI stock opened at €62.88 ($73.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €73.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

