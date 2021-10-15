JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 59,546 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Leggett & Platt worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

LEG stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

