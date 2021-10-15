JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 360 target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 367.77.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.