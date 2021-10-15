JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) to Neutral

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. Melexis has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $117.00.
About Melexis
Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.