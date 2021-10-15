JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.53.

JPM stock opened at $164.62 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $491.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $157.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

