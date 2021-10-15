JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $166.11. 546,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,601,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

