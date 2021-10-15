JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 34,679 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of SEI Investments worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 43.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 18.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEIC opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

