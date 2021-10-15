JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $141.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.87.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

