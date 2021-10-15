JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GRRMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of $103.15 and a 12 month high of $111.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

