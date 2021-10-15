JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 154,517 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Federated Hermes worth $20,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119,744 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Federated Hermes by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 102,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

