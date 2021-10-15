JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 314 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $349.13 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

