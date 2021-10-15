Jump Financial LLC Purchases 15,706 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

