Jump Financial LLC Purchases 2,984 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rudius Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

