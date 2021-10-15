Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $269.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.59. 687,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,578. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

