Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

