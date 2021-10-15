Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $27.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,553,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

