KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

KBCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KBC Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.69.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

