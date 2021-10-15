Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $768.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.88. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

