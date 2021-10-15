KeyCorp Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $155.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.74.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,714,402. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.