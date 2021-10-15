KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.84.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.