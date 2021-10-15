Kiltearn Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $84,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 253,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

