Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 15,400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 5.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $136,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,185,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,604 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 187,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,971. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

