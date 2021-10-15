Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 50,300 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $45,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,214. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

