Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

KGFHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

