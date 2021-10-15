Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in September

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$21.55 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $21.55.
About Kissei Pharmaceutical
