KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 77.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $20.00 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $658.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.