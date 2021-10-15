Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

