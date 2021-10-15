Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $159.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $101.52 and a one year high of $171.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

