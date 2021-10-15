Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 188,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 52.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

NYSE HON opened at $218.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.