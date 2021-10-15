Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.80 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

