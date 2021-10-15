Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,432 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYG opened at $30.01 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

