Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

