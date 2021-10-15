Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vinco Ventures stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

