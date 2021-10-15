Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.