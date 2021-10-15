Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRNT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $153.45 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $164.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 104.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 81.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $996,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

