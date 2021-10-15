Krensavage Asset Management LLC Has $31.83 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 10.8% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $31,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.23. 4,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

