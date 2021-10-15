Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krones currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €86.70 ($102.00) on Thursday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €90.80 ($106.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.96.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.