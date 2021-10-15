L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $236.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

