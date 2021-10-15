L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

