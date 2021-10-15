Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an inline rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.54.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $122.63 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.