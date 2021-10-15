Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 million, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

