Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 12,084 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXDX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

