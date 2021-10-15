Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.08 Million Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORIC. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

