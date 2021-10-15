Laurion Capital Management LP Has $875,000 Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

