Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,719 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $244.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.